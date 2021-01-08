B. Riley Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.