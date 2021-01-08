Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter is poised to gain from strong order rates for innovative water solutions. Demand for and adoption of ultrasonic meter technology and ORION Cellular LTE-M radios continues to gain traction. New product offerings and consistent demand across end markets bode well. It is focused on investing in digital solutions and utilizing remote solutions to reduce overall costs. Solid backlog and strong bid pipeline on the back of healthy orders are encouraging. However, the inability to obtain adequate supplies of raw materials and parts for its products at favorable prices is likely to hurt Badger Meter’s business. High R&D costs for technology–driven products are further expected to hurt the bottom line. Sluggish demand in some businesses due to coronavirus-induced adversities remain another major headwind.”

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.