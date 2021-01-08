Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.30. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 20,535,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £96.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

