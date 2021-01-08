Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,120.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,117.98 ($14.61), with a volume of 94735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,106 ($14.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 74.95 and a quick ratio of 74.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,050.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 909.18.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

