Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.54

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 2711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

