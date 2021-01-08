Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $871.66 million, a PE ratio of -91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Banc of California’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

