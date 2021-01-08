Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Up 10.2%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares shot up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.00. 389,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 290,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $854.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

