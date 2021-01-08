Banc of California Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,358% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.35 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $871.66 million, a PE ratio of -91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

