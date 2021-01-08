BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.56

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 3898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

