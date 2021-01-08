Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,516,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,041,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. BidaskClub cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

