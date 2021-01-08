BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 804,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 519,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

