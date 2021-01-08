Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock Sells 120 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director John C. Murdock sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $17,972.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,587,341.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $151.48 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

