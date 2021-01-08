Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares traded up 6.2% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.15. 106,094,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 68,887,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $43,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $38,891,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

