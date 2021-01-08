Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.55 and last traded at $81.11. Approximately 465,520 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 320,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

