Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.64.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

