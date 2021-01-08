Barclays Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $324.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $295.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $315.20 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $316.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.48 and its 200-day moving average is $251.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

