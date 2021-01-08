Barclays Upgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Equal Weight

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

