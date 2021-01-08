Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of BRRAY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Barloworld has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; insurance products; aftermarket services, including parts sales; and salvage management solutions.

