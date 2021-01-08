Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNED opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $235.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,328 shares of company stock valued at $640,239. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

