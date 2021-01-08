Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 4,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.