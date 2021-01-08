BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €68.41 ($80.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.53. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €66.98 ($78.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

