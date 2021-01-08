Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.34

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

The company has a market cap of $627.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

