Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €82.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.03 ($83.57).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €71.02 ($83.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

