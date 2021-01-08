Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

