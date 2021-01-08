BE Semiconductor Industries’ (BESIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

