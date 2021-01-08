Beacon Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SILV. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

