Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $60.17. Approximately 1,277,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,664,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $469.91 million and a PE ratio of -84.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

