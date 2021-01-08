Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.