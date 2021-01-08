Beer Money (BEER) One Day Volume Tops $11,183.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $483,588.85 and approximately $11,183.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00038292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00273834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.73 or 0.02635420 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

