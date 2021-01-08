BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 7.1% Higher

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $280.78 and last traded at $279.25. 284,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 338,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,554 shares of company stock worth $50,588,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

