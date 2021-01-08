Benchmark Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $53.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

