Benchmark Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,780.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $872,224.98 and $68,780.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00441149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 36,720,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,634,821 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com.

