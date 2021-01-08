Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNFT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

BNFT stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.