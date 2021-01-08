Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. 299,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,641. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.