Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.57.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,951. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

