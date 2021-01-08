BidaskClub Downgrades Citizens (NYSE:CIA) to Strong Sell

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Citizens in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $328.94 million, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citizens by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Citizens by 160.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citizens by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

