BidaskClub Downgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.87.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.40. 9,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,027. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.43. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $360.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,755 shares of company stock worth $7,460,621. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

