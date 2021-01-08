BidaskClub Downgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

WKHS stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 287.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 452,273 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

