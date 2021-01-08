BidaskClub Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.