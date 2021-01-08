BidaskClub Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Buy

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. Truist increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.