BidaskClub Upgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KOP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Koppers stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth about $203,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 11.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

