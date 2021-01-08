BidaskClub Upgrades VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Strong-Buy

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VTGN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

