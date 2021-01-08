Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (BCYPU) to Raise $100 Million in IPO

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (BCYPU) plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a market cap of $128.8 million.

Ladenburg Thalmann acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Brookline Capital (A division of Arcadia Securities) was co-manager.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus on life science companies in the United States and Israel that complement our management team’s background and proprietary network. (Big Cypress Acquisition upsized its IPO to 10 million units, up from 7.5 million units initially, in an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 4, 2021. The S-1 is dated Dec. 7, 2020.) “.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 300 W. 41st Street, Suite 202 Miami Beach, FL 33140 and can be reached via phone at (305) 204-3338.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.