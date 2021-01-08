Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Big Lots worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

BIG opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

