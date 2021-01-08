Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

BILI stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.40. 6,870,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,284,820. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bilibili by 305.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 119,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

