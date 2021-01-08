Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIOC. Maxim Group started coverage on Biocept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of BIOC opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Biocept has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.