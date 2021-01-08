Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Up 8.4%

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 152,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 108,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 348.25%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

