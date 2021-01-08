BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Down 5.4%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 16,632,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,343,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

