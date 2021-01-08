Bitcoin Free Cash Price Hits $0.0492 (BFC)

Bitcoin Free Cash (CURRENCY:BFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bitcoin Free Cash has a total market capitalization of $128,257.49 and approximately $4,549.00 worth of Bitcoin Free Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Free Cash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Free Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00037547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00267444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $988.43 or 0.02496929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012367 BTC.

About Bitcoin Free Cash

BFC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Bitcoin Free Cash’s total supply is 5,758,350 coins and its circulating supply is 2,608,350 coins. Bitcoin Free Cash’s official Twitter account is @Betform2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Free Cash’s official website is www.bitfree.vip/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Free Cash

