BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $660,822.61 and $58,863.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00158556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00027767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

